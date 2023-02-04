Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on February 14th

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $24.86 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $265.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Insider Activity at Orrstown Financial Services

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Meera R. Modi acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $26,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,088.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,666 shares of company stock valued at $44,607 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 530.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 56,917 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 43.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Featured Stories

