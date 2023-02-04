Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Trading Down 4.2%

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.50. 335,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 151,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36.
Osisko Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties. Its project portfolio includes Windfall, Quévillon, and Urban Barry. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
