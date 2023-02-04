Oxen Market Capitalization Tops $10.73 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000741 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.73 million and $160,752.88 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,465.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.50 or 0.00424028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00103604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014647 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.75 or 0.00740456 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.13 or 0.00588636 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00186223 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,779,428 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.