Oxen Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.68 million and $175,908.92 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000742 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,347.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.96 or 0.00423877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00100028 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.20 or 0.00733295 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.44 or 0.00588691 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00186157 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,767,102 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

