Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.70.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $338.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.58 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. On average, analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.33%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

