PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Reaches $4.32 on Major Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for approximately $4.32 or 0.00018524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $735.07 million and approximately $77.72 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 368,590,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,027,826 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

