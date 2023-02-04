PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Reaches $4.32 on Major Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for approximately $4.32 or 0.00018524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $735.07 million and approximately $77.72 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002746 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.89 or 0.00426831 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.08 or 0.29115632 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.36 or 0.00467281 BTC.
PancakeSwap Token Profile
PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 368,590,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,027,826 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling PancakeSwap
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars.
