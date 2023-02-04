Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Parex Resources Stock Performance

Parex Resources stock opened at C$23.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 4.31. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$17.81 and a 1-year high of C$30.44.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.41 by C($0.64). The company had revenue of C$528.94 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Parex Resources will post 6.6803584 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total transaction of C$354,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,380,779.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PXT shares. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

