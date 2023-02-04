Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,875 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,318,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,461,000 after acquiring an additional 54,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,304,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,069,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 3.7 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $350.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.20. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $350.36.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

