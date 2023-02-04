Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.46 EPS. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY23 guidance to $19.20-19.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $19.20-$19.70 EPS.

NYSE:PH opened at $350.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.20. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $350.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

