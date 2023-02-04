Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY23 guidance to $19.20-19.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $19.20-$19.70 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 3.7 %

PH traded up $12.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $350.00. 2,096,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,760. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $350.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,986,000 after acquiring an additional 86,695 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after acquiring an additional 257,251 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

