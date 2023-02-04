Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $311.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $311.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Paylocity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $271.87.

Paylocity Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of PCTY opened at $218.99 on Friday. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $152.01 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 128.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $253.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Paylocity by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Paylocity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 16.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

