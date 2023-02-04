PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PYPL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.34.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $85.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.22. PayPal has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $129.42.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

