PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PENN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PENN Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. CBRE Group cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.00.
Shares of PENN stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.23. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $51.72.
In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
