PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PENN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PENN Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. CBRE Group cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.23. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $51.72.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.47%. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

