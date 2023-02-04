PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Needham & Company LLC

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PENN. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $34.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.23. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.54.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 5.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

