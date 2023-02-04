Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.25.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $202.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Insider Transactions at Penumbra
In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total value of $1,271,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,020,687.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total value of $1,271,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,020,687.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $168,773.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,817 shares of company stock worth $7,079,710 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Penumbra Stock Performance
PEN opened at $261.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -318.31 and a beta of 0.50. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $266.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 2.92.
Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. Research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Penumbra Company Profile
Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.
