Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $50.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.13.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

