Philcoin (PHL) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week

Philcoin (PHL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Philcoin has a market cap of $244.61 million and $77,640.78 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Philcoin has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.89 or 0.00430815 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,881.37 or 0.29384932 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.29 or 0.00449611 BTC.

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin launched on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

