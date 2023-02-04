Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PNXGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 680 ($8.40) to GBX 720 ($8.89) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Investec upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.51) to GBX 670 ($8.27) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 788 ($9.73) to GBX 790 ($9.76) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $722.86.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PNXGF opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

