PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Trading 0.3% Higher

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.77 and last traded at $92.44. 723,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 400,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.18.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 121.7% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 76,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 42,065 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3,472.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,724,000 after acquiring an additional 721,608 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.