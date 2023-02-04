Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEMKT:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $14.35. 526,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Julie Ann Meggers acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $285,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,455. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

