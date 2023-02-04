PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

RCS stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCS. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $3,156,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 68,369 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

