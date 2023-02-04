PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 2.1 %
RCS stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $6.60.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
