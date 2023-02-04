Pineapple Power (LON:PNPL) Shares Up 3.2%

Pineapple Power Co. plc (LON:PNPL – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.84 ($0.04). 32,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 90,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.03).

Pineapple Power Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.09. The company has a market cap of £1.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58.

Pineapple Power Company Profile

Pineapple Power Corporation plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a business or asset in the clean and renewable energy sectors. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

