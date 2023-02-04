Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.85

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.85 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Piper Sandler Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to earn $10.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $154.79 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $168.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.12. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PIPR. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $178.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Piper Sandler Companies to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $665,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,870 shares in the company, valued at $33,013,805.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

