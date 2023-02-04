Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.41 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $80.87 million and approximately $120,401.80 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001773 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00200203 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00073610 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002248 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

