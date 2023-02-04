Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Performance
POLA stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.68.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 26.74%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

