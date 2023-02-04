Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

POLA stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.68.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 26.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

About Polar Power

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Polar Power by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 94,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polar Power in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.