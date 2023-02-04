Polygon Price Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00005421 BTC on major exchanges. Polygon has a market cap of $11.10 billion and $560.47 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polygon has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002676 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.66 or 0.00429592 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,865.55 or 0.29301502 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.14 or 0.00414584 BTC.
Polygon Coin Profile
Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
