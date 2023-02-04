Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
POR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.57.
Portland General Electric Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE POR opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.64. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Portland General Electric Company Profile
Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.
