Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.73

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 284515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PSTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Poseida Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
Poseida Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 181.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 31,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.
Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.