Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.73

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 284515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

PSTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Poseida Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 181.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 31,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

