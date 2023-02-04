Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Given New $16.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance
Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $14.71.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines
About Praxis Precision Medicines
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
