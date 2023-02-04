Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Given New $16.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $14.71.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines

About Praxis Precision Medicines

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Articles

