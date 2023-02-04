Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.83

Shares of Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.83 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 9.14 ($0.11). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 9.33 ($0.12), with a volume of 63,524 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.82. The company has a market capitalization of £6.50 million and a P/E ratio of 3.66.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

