Private Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,219,455 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,219,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,024,000. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up 1.7% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Warner Bros. Discovery as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,079,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,814,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,723,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,334,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
