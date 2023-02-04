Private Management Group Inc. Has $11.42 Million Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,018 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Bausch Health Companies worth $11,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 454.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BHC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. 1,778,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a return on equity of 942.47% and a net margin of 3.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

