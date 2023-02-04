Private Management Group Inc. Has $12.37 Million Stock Holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,616 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 5.95% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $12,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVCY. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 27,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,338. The firm has a market cap of $300.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $25.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

