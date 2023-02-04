Private Management Group Inc. Has $19.52 Million Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,189,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 171,336 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $19,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 433.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 187,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 152,463 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter worth $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 47.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter worth $82,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 49,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $354,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 238,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,517.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 49,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $354,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 238,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 31,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,706.24. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 269,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,317.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 87,237 shares of company stock worth $610,327.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement

NML stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.33. 308,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,716. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0584 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

