Private Management Group Inc. Has $31.32 Million Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. PBF Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.73% of PBF Energy worth $31,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in PBF Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 579,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,358,000 after buying an additional 29,188 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 529,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
PBF Energy Stock Performance
PBF Energy stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.60. 2,225,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,002. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About PBF Energy
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PBF Energy (PBF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.