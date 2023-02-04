Private Management Group Inc. Has $31.32 Million Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. PBF Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.73% of PBF Energy worth $31,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in PBF Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 579,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,358,000 after buying an additional 29,188 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 529,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF Energy stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.60. 2,225,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,002. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About PBF Energy

PBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading

