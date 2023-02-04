Private Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,483 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $30,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.38. The company had a trading volume of 458,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.01 and a 52-week high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $1.80. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $2,813,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,012,952.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total value of $937,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,058.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total transaction of $2,813,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,012,952.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,300. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

