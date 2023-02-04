Private Management Group Inc. Sells 30,686 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,686 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of First Horizon worth $24,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE FHN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $24.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,083,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,559 shares of company stock valued at $4,453,606 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.