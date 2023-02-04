Private Management Group Inc. Sells 5,441 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,225,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $16,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth $102,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Arcos Dorados Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ARCO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.40. 809,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,301. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $916.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.48 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 59.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.