Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance
IPDN opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $54.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 19.15.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 42.39% and a negative return on equity of 121.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter.
About Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. It operates through four segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), RemoteMore, and Corporate Overhead.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Professional Diversity Network (IPDN)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.