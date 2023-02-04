Prometeus (PROM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $191,288.58

Prometeus (PROM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for $4.86 or 0.00020692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $93.46 million and approximately $191,288.58 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

