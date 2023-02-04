ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL) Shares Down 3.8%

ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.25 and last traded at $34.25. 28,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 44,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

ProShares Ultra Yen Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Yen

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Yen stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.32% of ProShares Ultra Yen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Yen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Yen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.