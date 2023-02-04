Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stock Holdings Raised by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,920 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $10,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $78.43.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

