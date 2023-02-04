Proton Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $975,612.38 (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $30.06 million and $975,612.38 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Proton has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Proton Profile

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 14,049,003,411 coins and its circulating supply is 14,015,415,614 coins. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

