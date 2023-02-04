Provenance Blockchain One Day Trading Volume Hits $219.42 (HASH)

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Provenance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $2.72 billion and $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Provenance Blockchain

Provenance Blockchain’s launch date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Provenance Blockchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provenance Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Provenance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

