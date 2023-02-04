PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Stock Price Up 2.7%

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) rose 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 131,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 48,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Up 2.7 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.0008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%.
About PT XL Axiata Tbk
PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT XL Axiata Tbk (PTXKY)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.