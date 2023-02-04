QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Reaches $0.78

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $460,737.08 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00003303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.17 or 0.00430571 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,900.50 or 0.29368255 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.72 or 0.00454196 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.77777259 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $500,853.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

