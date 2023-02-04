QITMEER NETWORK Price Reaches $0.77 on Top Exchanges (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded up 243.4% against the U.S. dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $497,450.37 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003299 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.77777259 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $500,853.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

