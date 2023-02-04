Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $600-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $725.88 million. Qorvo also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.70.

Shares of QRVO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,582,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,894. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $139.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average of $94.62.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Qorvo by 3,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

