QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Lowered by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,589 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Raymond James dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.6 %

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $135.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $184.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

