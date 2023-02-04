QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.38.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.6 %

QCOM stock opened at $135.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.94. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,307,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

